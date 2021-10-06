The Camden County Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session at the county administration offices Thursday at 4 p.m. to discuss personnel.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden County Courthouse Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, Oct. 14. A closed session will be held at 6:30 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.