The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session at the Camden Public Library Thursday at 2 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Board of Education will meet in closed session to consider personnel matters Thursday at 9 a.m. The session will not be available via livestream.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a final work session on the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday, May 3, at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors during the meeting. To livestream the meeting visit www.camdencountync.gov.