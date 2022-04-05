Camden commissioners to hold budget work session Wednesday From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Apr 5, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Camden County Public Library for a budget work session today at 1 p.m.The Elizabeth City State University Board of Trustees will hold a virtual meeting today at 4 p.m.The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session to discuss personnel at College of The Albemarle-Currituck in Barco Thursday at 8:45 a.m.The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will meet at the courthouse Tuesday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Camden County Public Library Work Budget Politics Institutes Camden Board University Board Of Trustees Elizabeth City-pasquotank Board Of Education Closed Session Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today