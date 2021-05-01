The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the DSS building Monday at 9 a.m. Meeting attendees should come to the front desk and state they are there for the meeting.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors during the meeting. To livestream the meeting visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Chowan County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at the Chowan Public Safety Center in Edenton Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting is at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. and regular meeting set for 6 p.m. have been canceled.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a final work session on the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session on the JP Knapp campus Monday at 3:30 p.m. A work session will follow at 4 p.m. The board’s regular session will be held at the Historic Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Watch the meeting on Mediacom Channel 18 or livestream it at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.