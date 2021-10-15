The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting at the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department to receive comments on the quality, quantity, and readiness of water available to the public by the South Mills Water Association Water District, Monday at 5 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m. Access the meeting online at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a work session at J.P. Knapp Early College Thursday at 4 p.m. The regular meeting will be held at the Historic Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Access the meetings online at currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp/.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Central Elementary School Monday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. Comments can be emailed to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Access the meeting online at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the ARHS boardroom at the Pasquotank Health Department in Elizabeth City Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building, Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.