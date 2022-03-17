TODAY
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host a Word 1 class at 4 p.m.
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Sandwich Market on Selden Street at 7:30 a.m. Catherine Dehart, executive director of the College of The Albemarle Foundation, will be the speaker.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at The Albemarle School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Camden GOP
The Camden County Republican Party will host its annual convention in the downstairs courtroom of the Camden Courthouse at 10 a.m. Contact: Jim McDaries at 1-757-477-1630.
Polar Plunge
H2OBX Waterpark in lower Currituck County will host a Polar Plunge for Special Olympics North Carolina in its wave pool at 8526 Caratoke Highway in Powells Point at 11:30 a.m. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost is $50, $25 for those who want to dip their toe in the pool.
Senate hopeful to visit
Matthew Hoh, who hopes to be on the November ballot as the Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate, will visit The Sweet Easy at 112 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hoh and his volunteers will be collecting signatures during the visit. They need 14,000 to get the Green Party on the ballot.
SUNDAY
Turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will host two turkey shoots at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, starting at 1 p.m. Prizes $3 to $7 for turkey, ham and surprises. Contact: 262-5461.
MONDAY
Computer classes
The Pasquotank County Library will host the following classes this week: Excel, Monday; computer help, Tuesday; Word 1, Wednesday; PowerPoint, Thursday; and Word 2, Friday, March 25. All classes are at 4 p.m.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Christ Episcopal Church’s Parish House at 1 p.m. Vincent Acuna of the U S Coast Guard will be the speaker.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Chowan County, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Freedom Baptist Church in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Don’t Press the Button” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult will be held on Wednesday, March 23. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
UPCOMING
EC Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Sandwich Market on Selden Street at 7:30 a.m. Sparty Hammett, Pasquotank County manager, will be the speaker.
Music in Brewery
Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 602 E. Colonial Avenue hosts local and regional musical acts each Friday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Upcoming performances include Doc Perkins on March 25; Lucas Allen Ireland no April 1; the Cuz’n Kirk Experience on April 8; Tim Roy & Woody Wood on April 22; Doc Perkins on April 29.
Hooray for Hollywood
Arts of the Albemarle will host its “Hooray for Hollywood Gala” Saturday, March 26, at 6 p.m. The event, which encourages the glamour of old Hollywood, will include a gourmet dinner, complimentary wine and beer, dancing to the Top Hats Orchestra, and two auctions. There is an admission cost.
Little Dickie’s Misfits
Little Dickie’s Misfits will perform at the Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford March 26 at 7 p.m.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes this week: Excel 2 on Monday, March 28; Facebook on Tuesday, March 29; PowerPoint on Wednesday, March 30; and email on Thursday, March 31.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club Monday, March 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host an “Up, Up & Away” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday, March 29. A “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See” program will be held Wednesday, March 30. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock Thursday, March 31, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Kindergarten signups
The Camden County Schools will host assessments for children registering for kindergarten for the 2022-23 year. Appointments are either April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 12 from noon to 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 331-4838, ext. 200.
Cause for Paws walk
A Cause for Paws Charity Dog Walk will be held at Charles Creek Park in Elizabeth City Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $20, which includes an event T-shirt. Money raised helps homeless animals. Register at Abbey’s Waggin’ Tails or sign up online at www.spcaofnenc.org/.
Paddle for Border
The Paddle for the Border event will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia.