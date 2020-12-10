TODAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at the Currituck County Governmental Complex from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at YMCA at the Pines, sponsored by Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, from noon to 4:30 p.m.
Camden boat launch
Camden County will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Milltown Road Boat Launch at 1 p.m. at the end of Milltown Road, Shiloh.
Wreaths Across America
Wreaths Across America is trying to raise enough money to place 2,000 wreaths on veterans’ graves at nine area cemeteries. Each donation of $15 ensures a Christmas wreath will be placed on a veteran’s gravesite. Visit FB@WaaElizabethCity or donate at Wreathsacrossamerica.org.
ECSU pinning event
Elizabeth City State University will host a virtual pinning ceremony via Zoom for winter commencement graduates at 7 p.m. Kevin Marshall, a practicing attorney and member of the National Trial Lawyers Association’s “Top 40 Under 40” in Georgia and 2009 ECSU graduate and former student body president, will be the keynote speaker.
FRIDAY
Clean energy webinar
The Chambers for Innovation and Clean Energy will sponsor a virtual legislative panel discussion, “Clean Energy Potential for Growing North Carolina’s Economy,” at 11 a.m. State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and state Rep. John Szoka, R-Cumberland, will be the speakers. The event will be cohosted by the Chambers of Commerce on the Outer Banks, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Mooresville-South Iredell County, Clayton, as well as the Greater Fayetteville Chambers of Commerce. To sign up, contact your local Chamber of Commerce
Waterfront market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will host a special edition of its Holiday Market featuring homemade and homegrown items at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
‘Elf the Musical’
College of The Albemarle will perform “Elf: The Musical” via livestream at COA’s Performing Arts Center Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43812 or call the box office at 252-335-9050.
Candlelight Tour
The Edenton Historical Commission will host its 39th annual Christmas Candlelight Tour Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tour will feature a tour of the historic 1790 Littlejohn-Byrum home; “The Magic of Colonial Christmas” at The Cupola House; “Arts Within the Lights” at the Chowan Arts Council; and apple pressing at the Historic Edenton State Historic Site’s James Iredell House and Grounds. A virtual tour will also be available. Tickets are available at www.ehcnc.org/christmas or by calling 252-482-7800.
SATURDAY
ECSU commencement
Elizabeth City State University will host its 171st commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center starting at 9 a.m. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people will be allowed in the Fine Arts auditorium at a time and masks must be worn on campus at all times. The commencement will be live-streamed for those not attending the in-person ceremony.
Church fundraiser
Holy Trinity Community Church will host a drive-thru chicken and ham dinner sale beginning at 11 a.m. Cost $8. Contact: 679-7303.
Edenton parade
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of the Commerce will host a “drive-by” Christmas Parade from 10 a.m. to noon. Parade entries will be lined up along the SAGA property between the Duck Thru and the Morris Circle neighborhood, which is accessible by Virginia Road. Motorists will then drive by the entries.
SUNDAY
Shriners turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at 176 Chantilly Road in Camden at 1 p.m. The cost for turkey shoot is $3, $4 for the sausage shoot and $5 for the ham shoot. No shotguns with barrel over 36 inches allowed and loaner shotguns will be available. Contact: Syd Hill at 548-8552.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for family members and caregivers will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, at 1 p.m. Masks are required. Contact: 252-333-777 or 252-426-7167.
Clean energy webinar
The Chambers for Innovation and Clean Energy will sponsor a virtual legislative panel discussion, “Clean Energy Potential for Growing North Carolina’s Economy,” at 11 a.m. State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, state Rep. Larry Strickland, R-Johnston, and state Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, will be the speakers. The event will be cohosted by the Chambers of Commerce on the Outer Banks, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Mooresville-South Iredell County, Clayton, as well as the Greater Fayetteville Chambers of Commerce. To register, contact your local Chamber of Commerce.
TUESDAY
Networking workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual Networking That Works workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To register, email ncworks.3300@nccommerce.com or call the NCWorks Career Center at 252-621-6350.
Operation Toy Soldier
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and Twiford Funeral Homes & Albemarle Crematorium are participating in Operation Toy Soldier, a nationwide program that helps local military families. Residents can participate by dropping off unwrapped toys at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office lobby through Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a spaghetti and meatballs meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Pine Island Station, sponsored by Corolla Fire and Rescue from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Santa visits VFDs
Santa Claus will be making a number of visits in Currituck County starting Dec. 18. For more information, contact the volunteer fire departments in the county.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office in Elizabeth City Saturday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wreaths Across America
A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at New Hollywood Cemetery on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, Saturday, Dec. 19, at noon.
Howard to visit OBX
Vivian Howard, an award-winning chef, TV personality and author, will promote her new cookbook, “This Will Make It Taste Good,” during a stop at Downtown Books in Manteo on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Best lights display
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension is asking county residents to vote for their favorite Christmas display in the county. To see a map of the displays, visit https://currituckholidaylightshow.eventbrite.com. Votes for the best display can be cast on Extension’s online events page.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a baked chicken meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Fire Department in Perquimans County, Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
VFW Post 6060 meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a ham and beans meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 252-338-2828.
ONGOING
Walker Christmas lights
The Walker Family Christmas Light Show will be held at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, nightly from Thursday through Dec. 31. The show will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Show organizers are accepting donations to the Camden Children’s Fund.
Dances Bay lights show
The Dances Bay Christmas Light Show continues nightly on Dance Bay Road through Jan. 1. Show is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.