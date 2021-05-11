The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the Camden Public Library for a budget work session and to consider a contract for construction of the new library Thursday at 4 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday. The closed session will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the open session follows at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting online at ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email astallings@accog.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold its monthly meeting in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, on Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed via the board’s YouTube Channel.