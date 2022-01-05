Elizabeth City City Council will meet at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden County Courthouse on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed session on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the Appointments Committee will meet afterward.