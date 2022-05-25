TODAY
Spring cookout
The Camden Center of Active Adults will host a spring cookout at 11 a.m. Cost is $5.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Memorial Day
Camden County will host a Memorial Day ceremony on the courthouse lawn at 10 a.m.
Free outdoor movie
First Christian Church will host a free outdoor screening of the movie, “Encanto” at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, starting at 7 p.m. Free popcorn and drinks will be provided. Attendees encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
MONDAY
Memorial Day
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Memorial Day observance at New Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City at 11 a.m.
Memorial Day
The William Paul Stallings Hertford American Legion Post 126 will host its annual Perquimans County Memorial Day observance at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Monument on the Perquimans Courthouse green.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Central Elementary School in Barco from noon to 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Dr. Donald Bowling, vice president and chief medical officer at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, will discuss the past, present and future of the hospital during a History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle at noon. Register at the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Durants Neck Ruritan Club in Hertford from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
UPCOMING
Golf Scramble
The Perquimans Chamber of Commerce will host its second annual Golf Scramble at Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation Thursday, June 2, at 1 p.m. Registration begins at noon. For ticket information, email evmcoordinator@perquimanschamber.com/.
Biz After Hours
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours for Leponic Studios at Arts of the Albemarle Thursday, June 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include the premier of the short film “The Mistake.”
Pesticide collection
The Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Pesticide Collection Day at the 4-H Livestock Arena at 864 Sun Gro Drive, Elizabeth City, Thursday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: Alton Wood at 252-338-3954.
Plants for Pollinators
Green Saves Green will host Plants for Pollinators, a free workshop and giveaway event at Museum of the Albemarle Saturday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will learn how to attract more butterflies, birds and bees to their garden as well as receive information about the N.C. Wildlife Federation’s Butterfly Highway program. They’ll also receive free butterfly weed plants and wildflower seeds to take home. Sign up at https://www.greensavesgreen.org/events.
‘Topping off’ event
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will host a “topping-off” event at the site of its new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus Monday, June 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The public is asked to join hospital and construction officials in signing the steel beam that will be lifted to the top of the new medical offices building on the campus. The event will be held at the corner of Thunder Road and Halstead Boulevard Extended.
Green Saves Green
Green Saves Green will meet at the Pasquotank County Library Monday, June 6, at 5:30 p.m.
Disabled veterans
The K.J. Eyer Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled Veterans of America will meet to discuss the future of the chapter Tuesday, June 7 at the Chief Petty Officers Club at 514 Caldwell St., Elizabeth City. A representative from the DVA NC commander will attend. Contact: 443-812-3502.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City June 9 from noon to 5 p.m. and at City Road United Methodist from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program on Wednesday, June 15, at noon. Pasquotank County Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner and Recycling Coordinator Janice Browne will discuss the county’s landfill operations and answer audience questions. Check out the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Plant diseases
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a workshop ways to identify and manage common insects and diseases while minimizing dangers to beneficial insects, especially pollinators, Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at: https://insects_and_diseases.eventbrite.com
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.