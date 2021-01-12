The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden County Courthouse today at 9:30 a.m.
The College of The Albemarle Foundation Board of Directors will hold its regular quarterly meeting at COA-Elizabeth City on today at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held both via Zoom and in-person at the A Building boardroom. Contact: ciara_spence27@albemarle.edu or 252-335-0821, ext. 2265.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed session on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Citizens may access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, via Zoom, Thursday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. For access info, email astallings@accog.org.