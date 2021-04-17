The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings via livestream Monday at 5 p.m. Livestream the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners’ Utilities Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a work session at J.P. Knapp Early College Wednesday at 4 p.m. The board will meet at the Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Access both meetings at Mediacom Channel 18 or at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its annual retreat at College of The Albemarle in Building B, Rooms 206-207, Wednesday beginning at 8 a.m. The retreat will be available via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners, Edenton Town Council and Perquimans Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting by WebEx Wednesday at 4 p.m. The boards will meet to receive a report on the Preliminary Regionalization Feasibility Study and discuss any future steps. Seating will be available at the Chowan County Public Safety Center in Edenton. Join by phone at 1-408-418-9388.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development will meet virtually Thursday at 9 a.m. To access the meeting remotely, visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. Submit comments to the meeting at info@visitelizabethcity.com.by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session on the enterprise fund for the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet Monday, April 26, at 6 p.m. Livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline to submit a question for the April 26 meeting is 2 p.m. that day.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet at the ARHS office at 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. Participants may attend the meeting in person or via Zoom. Contact: 252-338-4405.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a final work session on the city’s 2021-22 budget at City Hall Monday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on Spectrum Channel 11 and on the city’s website at cityofec.com.