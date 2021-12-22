Christ Episcopal
Christ Episcopal will host Christmas Eve services today at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 200 S. McMorrine St., Elizabeth City.
Grief Share
The next 13-week Grief Share program will begin at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, on Jan. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grief Share is designed to help persons who've lost a loved one with their grieving process. Carol Squires is the facilitator and the cost is $15, which pays for a workbook. Contact: 252-264-2254, ext. 200.