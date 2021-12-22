SATURDAY
Christmas Eve services
Christ Episcopal will host Christmas Eve services at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. at 200 S. McMorrine St., Elizabeth City.
TUESDAY
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Winter Fun” program at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a ham and beans and cornbread meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Make a Snowman” program at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
UPCOMING
Evening with the Phantom
Arts of the Albemarle will host “An Evening with the Phantom” featuring Randal Keith at the Maguire Theatre at Friday, Dec. 31, at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature dessert and a champagne toast as well as a meet-and-greet with Keith. Seating is very limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at www.ArtsAoA.org under “Events.”
VFW New Year’s Eve
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its potluck New Year’s Eve party at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Friday, Dec. 31, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Christmas Lights
The Walker Family Christmas Lights Show will continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Saturday, Jan. 1. Show organizers are accepting donations from visitors who drive by for the Camden County Charitable Foundation.
History for Lunch
Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will give the second part of his presentation on desegregation of the schools in Pasquotank County during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, Jan. 5, at noon. His timeline for part two starts with the presidential election in 1964 and ends with the opening of Northeastern High School in 1969. The program will be available both in person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Welcome to Medicare event at the Moyock Library on Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at https://welcometomedicare january2022.eventbrite.com. or call 252-232-2261.
Grief Share
The next 13-week Grief Share program will begin at Elizabeth City Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, on Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Grief Share is designed to help persons who’ve lost a loved one with their grieving process. Carol Squires is the facilitator and the cost is $15, which pays for a workbook. Contact: 252-264-2254, ext. 200.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program on radio and how it was once the center for family entertainment Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent and will include a hands-on activity.
History for Lunch
Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the N.C. Museum of History, will give a presentation on Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee entitled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War, Day by Day, 1861-65,” Wednesday, Jan. 19, at noon. The program will be available both in-person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.