CANCELLATIONS
New Shiloh Baptist. The church’s pre-anniversary singspiration scheduled for Sunday has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Holy Trinity. The church has canceled all services for Sunday.
SUNDAY
Walton Grove AME Zion. The Rev. Elaine Tyson will be the speaker for the Women’s Day morning service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Millie Jordan will be the speaker for the afternoon service at 2:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Berea Baptist. The church will host a free Craft & Vendor Show at the Family Life Center at 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature door prizes and concessions. All proceeds will go to Camp Cale and toward the church youth mission trip to Philadelphia.
City Road UMC. The church will host a card party and bingo games in Edwards Hall Wednesday, April 15. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and cards will follow at noon. There will be prizes. Cost is $20. All proceeds will go to missions. Contact: 339-1805.
Edenton UMC. The Albemarle Chorale will present its spring concerts Sunday, April 26, and Sunday, May 4, at 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Contact: 221-8057.
Good Works Community. Prophet Gloria Combs, evangelist Doresia Land, elderess Mary Ann White and Apostle Dianner Chesson will be the speakers for Women’s Weekend at Louise’s Event Center, 1132 Don Juan Road, Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elder Dorothy Moore will be the speaker at Good Works Community Church, 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, Sunday, Aug. 30, at 10:45 a.m. Cost for those who register by March 23 is $10, $15 at the door. Contact: 404-9088, 559-1733, 757-404-5304 or email: gwcc.nc@gmail.com.