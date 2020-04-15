College of The Albemarle will begin registering students for the fall semester on Friday, starting with registration of active military personnel and veterans.
Registration for returning students will take place Monday, followed by registration of new students on Monday, May 4.
All registration will be completed online at www.albemarle.edu/admissions. New students should call 335-0821 ext. 2290. Current students can call 335-0821, ext. 2499. Military and veterans can email registrar@albemarle.edu or call 335-0821 ext. 2252, ext. 2246.
COA staff will return calls as they are received. Additional information is available at www.albemarle.edu or by calling COA campuses at the following numbers: COA-Currituck at 252-453-3035; COA-Dare at 252-473-2264; COA-Edenton-Chowan at 252-482-7900; and COA-Elizabeth City: 252-335-0821.