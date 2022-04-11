The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden Courthouse today at 9:30 a.m.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will meet in Room 208 of Building AE on the COA-Elizabeth City campus today at 5:30 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at Currituck Middle School Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The board will then hold a work session at 4 p.m. followed by its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Livestream the meeting at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m. To access the meeting, email astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, April 25, at 6 p.m. To submit a comment before the meeting, email it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board of Directors' quarterly meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, April 25, at 5 p.m. in the boardroom at the Historic Courthouse.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Public Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton ARHS boardroom at the ARHS building in Elizabeth City, Tuesday, April 26, at 7 p.m.