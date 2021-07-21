The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Building and Grounds Committee will meet today at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be in the boardroom or by Zoom. Contact: Valerie Mueller at 252-335-0821, ext. 2262, or at valerie_mueller50@albemarle.edu.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet in the 4th floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle today at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m. The full board meeting will be at 6 p.m.