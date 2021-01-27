College of The Albemarle’s Board of Trustees’ Building and Grounds Committee will meet today at 8 a.m. The meeting will be both in-person in Building A, Room A-100 and online via the Zoom app. For access info, call 252-335-0821, ext. 2420.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet virtually today at 9 a.m. To access the meeting, visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule.
The College of The Albemarle Foundation Executive Committee will meet at COA-Elizabeth City virtually via the Zoom app today at 3:30 p.m. For access info, contact Ciara Spence at ciara_spence27@albemarle.edu or 252-335-0821, ext. 2265.
The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at Pasquotank DSS Monday at 9 .m. Visit the DSS front desk and state that you have come to attend the board meeting.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. to review letters of interest from those interested in owning the Confederate monument now on county property. The board will also hold a closed session to meet with its attorney.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom Monday. A closed session will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a closed session at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.