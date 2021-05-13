College of The Albemarle’s Ad Hoc Naming Committee will meet in the A Building boardroom and via Zoom today at 8:30 a.m. For access info, email ciara_spence27@albemarle.edu or call 252-335-0821, ext. 2265.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a work session and consider a contract for construction of the new library at the Camden Public Library today at 4 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden High School today at 6:30 p.m. and an open session at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting online at ccsnc.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be Monday, May 24, at 6 p.m. Livestream both meetings at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline to submit commits for the May 24 meeting is 2 p.m. that day. Send comments to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet virtually via Zoom Tuesday at 6 p.m. For access, contact cgossage@accog.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email astallings@accog.org.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will hold its monthly meeting in the Red Cross auditorium at 1409 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, on Monday, June 8, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed via the board’s YouTube Channel.