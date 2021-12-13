TODAY
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Make a Wreath” program Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
COA graduation
College of The Albemarle will hold a “walk-thru” commencement celebration in the Performing Arts Center at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-335-0821 ext. 2252, or email andrea_dance@albemarle.edu.
COVID booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a drive-thru COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer booster shot clinic at the Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park at 1049 Consolidated Road, Elizabeth City, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Test Center opens
The Testing Center will hold a ribbon cutting at 1409-1 W. Church St., Elizabeth City, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
‘Surviving the Holidays’
Evangelical Methodist Church will offer its “Surviving the Holidays” program at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, for those either in mourning or those caring for someone grieving at 6:30 p.m. To register, call 252-264-2254, ext 200.
WEDNESDAY
‘Decorating the Tree’
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Decorating the Tree” program at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
COVID booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a drive-thru COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer booster shot clinic at the Camden County Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a spaghetti and meatballs meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
‘Sing Down the Moon’
College of The Albemarle will host auditions for “Sing Down the Moon: An Appalachian Wonder Tale,” at the Performing Arts Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Twenty men and 20 women are needed for the cast. Bring a folk song to sing.
THURSDAY
COVID booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a drive-thru COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer booster shot clinic at the Perquimans Recreation Center at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Building Bridges
River City Community Development Corp. will host a “Building Bridges” event to outline a road map for community cooperation and collaboration at the Northeast NC Trades Training Center at 307 W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, at 8 a.m. Hezekiah Brown and Harold Barnes will be the facilitators.
Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans Restoration Association will host a Colonial Christmas open house at the Newbold-White House from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PAL volunteers make assorted food items, including desserts, to serve during the free event. Mulled cider, coffee and tea are also served.
FRIDAY
COVID booster clinic
Albemarle Regional Health Services will host a drive-thru COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer booster shot clinic at the American Legion in Edenton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
VFW Christmas dinner
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its Christmas dinner at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, starting with a social at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
OBX Chorus
The Outer Banks Chorus will present “The Sounds of the Season,” a holiday celebration commemorating the organization’s 35th anniversary, at 4 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Parish in Kitty Hawk. Admission is free; a freewill donation will be accepted at the door.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Bethel Baptist Church in Hertford from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
UPCOMING
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Merry Christmas” program Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host an “It’s Christmas Time” program Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
ONGOING
Christmas Lights Show
The Walker Family Christmas Lights Show will continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. Show organizers are accepting donations from visitors who drive by for the Camden County Charitable Foundation.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a soup and subs or salad meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 22, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a mobile unit blood drive at Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Elizabeth City Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Winter Fun” program Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a ham and beans and cornbread meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 29, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Make a Snowman” program Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
The Divas!
Arts of the Albemarle will host “The Divas!,” a performance by several local singers performing rock, jazz and show tunes, at 516 East Main St., Elizabeth City, Friday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Contact: (252) 338-6455
New Year’s Eve party
Arts of the Albemarle will host a New Year’s Eve Party starting Friday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m. Event will include dance music, champagne and hors d’oeuvres. Cost is $35. Contact: (252) 338-6455.
VFW New Year’s Eve
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its potluck New Year’s Eve party at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
History for Lunch
Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will give the second part of his presentation on desegregation of the schools in Pasquotank County during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, Jan. 5, at noon. His timeline for part two starts with the presidential election in 1964 and ends with the opening of Northeastern High School in 1969. The program will be available both in person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program on radio and how it was once the center for family entertainment Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent and will include a hands-on activity.
History for Lunch
Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the N.C. Museum of History, will give a presentation on Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee entitled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War, Day by Day, 1861-65,” Wednesday, Jan. 19, at noon. The program will be available both in-person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.