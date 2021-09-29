College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Policy, Planning, and Student Success Committee will meet today at 4 p.m. and the Buildings and Grounds Committee meets Thursday at 8 a.m. Meetings will be both in-person and virtual. Contact: 252-335-0821 ext. 2262 or email valerie_mueller50@albemarle.edu.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session at the Camden Public Library to discuss personnel today at 2:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session in the Historic Courtroom Monday at 5:45 p.m. A regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a special meeting in the media center at Camden County High School Tuesday at 6 p.m. A closed session will follow the open session. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.