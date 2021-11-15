The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS building at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, today at 9 a.m.
College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees Finance Committee will meet today at 8 a.m. The Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Building and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 8 a.m. To access meeting remotely, contact: 252-335-0821, ext. 2262 or email valerie_mueller50@albemarle.edu.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Thursday at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email astallings@accog.org.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a work session at the J.P. Knapp Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The regular meeting will be at the Historic Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Access the meeting at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multipurpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m. The deadline to submit public comments for the board meeting is 2 p.m. that day. Submit comments to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.