The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the Appointments Committee will meet afterward.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Tuesday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be both in person and livestreamed. Access the livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees' Finance Committee will meet Tuesday at 8 a.m. The Ad Hoc Naming Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Meetings are both in person and via phone. For access, call 252-335-0821 ext. 2262.
College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees' Policy, Planning, and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 8 a.m. Meetings are both in person and via phone. For access, call 252-335-0821 ext. 2262.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission office in Hertford in person and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. For access information, contact Ashley Stallings at 252-404-7092.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Consortium will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom on Thursday at 5 p.m. Contact Dave Whitmer at 252-404-7093.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be both in-person and livestreamed. Access the livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/. To make a comment virtually at the meeting, email it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m.