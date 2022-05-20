The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular meeting in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday 6 p.m. The meeting can also be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/.
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will meet at the Washington County Library in Plymouth on Monday at 2 p.m.
College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee will meet at COA-Elizabeth City Tuesday at 8 a.m. The Ad Hoc Committee for the Study of Presidential Compensation and Allowances will meet at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the training room of the Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet at the board’s office in Elizabeth City Wednesday at 9 a.m. to count provisional and absentee-by-mail ballots that arrived before the deadline on election day.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Policy, Planning, and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Buildings and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 8 a.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board’s PY2022 Local Area Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title I Plan is available for public comment. The plan can be viewed at https://nwdbworks.com/ under “Quick Links.” Comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on May 28 at dwhitmer@accog.org.
The Camden Board of Education and the Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a closed session meeting at the county’s new library at 118 N.C. Highway 343 Wednesday, June 1, at 6 p.m. An open session will follow.