The Currituck boards of commissioners and education will hold a joint meeting in the Cooperative Extension Center at 120 Community Way, Barco, today at 6 p.m. The boards meal is at the Currituck Senior Center at 5 p.m.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet in the president’s boardroom and via Zoom today at 4 p.m. Trustees’ Building and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 8 a.m. The meeting will also be in the boardroom or by Zoom. Contact: Valerie Mueller at 252-335-0821, ext. 2262, or at valerie_mueller50@albemarle.edu.
The Camden County Board of Education will hold a closed session at the central office today at 6 p.m. An open session will follow the closed session.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet in the 4th floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday at 9 a.m. Send public comments to be read at the meeting by Wednesday at 4 p.m. to info@visitelizabethcity.com.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m. The full board meeting will be at 6 p.m.