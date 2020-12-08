The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will meet in Room 208 of the AE Building on the COA-Elizabeth City campus today at 5:30 p.m.
The Elizabeth City Historic Preservation Commission will meet in City Council Chambers at 4:30 p.m. Attendance will be limited to 10 people at a time.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will resume an open session at Pasquotank Elementary School via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Email comments for the meeting to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. Monday.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room of the Public Safety Building, Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m.