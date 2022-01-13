TODAY
Morning Rotary
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club will meet virtually at 7:45 a.m. Capt. Tedd Hutley, commanding officer of the National Strike Force Coordination Center, will be the speaker.
Facebook help
The Pasquotank County Library will host a Facebook class at 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
‘Alice,’ an opera
Amy Scurria, Zane Corriher and Kelly Balmaceda will host performances of their opera, “Alice, An Operatic Wonderland,” at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theater Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.ecmusicoffmain.com/ALICE/.
SUNDAY
Turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will host a turkey shoot at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 to $7. Contact: 252-262-5461.
MONDAY
MLK March
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. March in Elizabeth City will begin at 11 a.m. in front of the G.R. Little Library at Elizabeth City State University and proceed to Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church. Charity Fisher will be the guest speaker at noon.
TUESDAY
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host a Silly Penguins class at 10 a.m. for kids 3-5 with an adult. A Gmail class for adults will be held at 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
History for Lunch
Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the N.C. Museum of History, will give a presentation on Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee entitled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War, Day by Day, 1861-65,” at noon. The program will be available both in-person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Make a Snowman” class at 10 a.m. for kids 1-2 with an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken and dumplings meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
THURSDAY
Center for Active Adults
The Camden County Center for Active Adults will host a screening of the film “Calendar Girls” at 1 p.m. Registration required.
Library classes
The Pasquotank County Library will host a Word I class at 4 p.m.
Meal planning
The Currituck Center of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will host a workshop on batch cooking, freezing and preparing meals ahead from 5:30 pm to 7:30 p.m. The in-person class fee is $15. Register at https://currituckmakeaheadmeals.eventbrite.com.
Candy, bakery opens
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting for Outback Candy Store and The Sweet Sunflour Bakery at 6322 Caratoke Highway in Grandy at 4:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Library classes
The Pasquotank Library will host a one-on-one computer class Friday, Jan. 21, at 4 p.m.
Guardians of the Land
Museum of the Albemarle will host an exhibit opening for the “Guardians of the Land” Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives Monday, Jan. 24, at Towne South Church of Christ in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club in Elizabeth City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a Winter Fun class Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. for kids 3-5 with an adult.
UPCOMING
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.
Library class
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Where Are My Mittens” class Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. for kids 1-2 with an adult.
Ferry career fair
The N.C. Ferry Division will host a career fair to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard at the NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Bring resumes and supporting documents. Contact: 252-423-5100.
Family Bingo Night
Family Bingo Night will be held at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center in Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich and soup meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Jan. 26, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City, Thursday, Jan. 27, from noon to 5 p.m.