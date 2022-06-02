TODAY
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a computer help program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Biz After Hours
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours for Leponic Studios at Arts of the Albemarle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include the premier of the short film “The Mistake.”
First Friday ArtWalk
The First Friday ArtWalk will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown Friday, June 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will be be raffling a quilt to support its community projects. Tickets are $5 for five for $20. Contact: Sara at 949-355-5462.
Community Prayer
A Community Prayer Day to stop gun violence will be held at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City at noon. Contact: Tim Stallings at 619- 0613
SATURDAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage breakfast fundraiser at the Halls Creek building from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for kids under 10.
Plants for Pollinators
Green Saves Green will host Plants for Pollinators, a free workshop and giveaway event at Museum of the Albemarle at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will learn how to attract more butterflies, birds and bees to their garden as well as receive information about the N.C. Wildlife Federation’s Butterfly Highway program. They’ll also receive free butterfly weed plants and wildflower seeds to take home.
PCRA Garden Party
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its 29th annual Garden Party under a tent behind the Albemarle Plantation clubhouse from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for PCRA’s Plank House rebuilding project. To register, visit www.perquimansrestoration.org/.
Quilt Lovers
Colonial Quilt Lovers of Northeastern North Carolina will meet at Church of the Redeemer on N.C. Highway 343 in Camden, at 10 a.m. Contact: Lynn Scull at 252-330-8081.
MONDAY
‘Topping off’ event
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will host a “topping-off” event at the site of its new Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The public is asked to join hospital and construction officials in signing the steel beam that will be lifted to the top of the new medical offices building on the campus. The event will be held at the corner of Thunder Road and Halstead Boulevard Extended.
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at St. Phillip’s Chapel at Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. The club will award $25,000 in scholarships to seniors from Pasquotank and Camden high schools. Lunch will be served.
Green Saves Green
Green Saves Green will meet at the Pasquotank County Library at 5:30 p.m.
Dine Out
More than 40 restaurants are scheduled to participate in Dine Out to Help Out, the annual fundraiser for Food Bank of the Albemarle the week of June 6-12. During Dine Out to Help Out, each participating restaurant has agreed to donate to the food bank a percentage of their sales revenue on one day of their choosing. For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit www.afoodbank.org.
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a Word 1 program on Monday, a program on PowerPoints Wednesday, June 8, and a Word 2 program on Thursday, June 9. All programs are at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Disabled veterans
The K.J. Eyer Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled Veterans of America will meet to discuss the future of the chapter at the Chief Petty Officers Club at 514 Caldwell St., Elizabeth City. A representative from the DVA NC commander will attend. Contact: 443-812-3502.
Library storytime
The Pasquotank County Library will host a robot-theme storytime at 10 a.m. Tuesday for children ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be held for children ages 1-2 with an adult Wednesday at 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken & dumplings meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold its general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City from noon to 5 p.m. and at City Road United Methodist from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
UPCOMING
Rhythms on River
Love and Valor, an NC-based Americana folk band, will perform for the Rhythms on the River event hosted by Arts of the Albemarle at Mariners’ Wharf Park Saturday, June 11, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Bob-B-Q’s food truck, beer and wine and lawn games will be available.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and families will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church Monday, June 13, at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program on Wednesday, June 15, at noon. Pasquotank County Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner and Recycling Coordinator Janice Browne will discuss the county’s landfill operations and answer audience questions. Check out the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Plant diseases
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a workshop ways to identify and manage common insects and diseases while minimizing dangers to beneficial insects, especially pollinators, Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at: https://insects_and_diseases.eventbrite.com
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.