TODAY
Waterfront Market
The Elizabeth City Downtown Waterfront Market featuring various vendors will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
VFW barbecue meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork barbecue meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at noon. Cost is $10.
Concert for food pantry
An outdoor waterfront concert to benefit the Open Door Food Pantry will be held on the Yeopim River at 6 p.m. The concert will feature Brian Smith and his band, Adam Nixon and the Uphill Band and Muskrat Reames. Tickets are $10. For tickets, call 252-426-7411.
Out of Darkness Walk
Trillium Health Resources and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host an Out of the Darkness Community Walk on the quad at ECSU.
Camp Cale Jubilee
Camp Cale at 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, will host its Jubilee Fundraiser starting with bunkhouse tours at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will pay off the bunkhouse and the bulkheading on the property. Visit campcale.com or call 264-2513.
Aviation Day
The Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center in Currituck County will host Aviation Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event, cohosted by Currituck County and the Northeastern NC Women in Aviation Chapter, will include free tours of the airport terminal building and displays of aircraft, airplane rides, classic cars, featured airplane fly-ins, live music, food trucks, vendors and children’s games. In case of rain, the event will be held Sunday.
MONDAY
EC Rotary Club
The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at Towne South Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Shelia Hughes, coordinator of Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Career and Technical Education program, will be the speaker. Lunch will be served.
TUESDAY
River City Campers
River City Campers will meet at City Grille, S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. Contact: Jack Ward at 333-6221.
Chowan Regional Fair
The 75th Chowan Regional Fair will get underway at the American Legion Fairgrounds on West Queen Street in Edenton. The fair will continue until Oct. 2. Volunteers are still needed. Contact: 482-4057. The fair’s website is www.ChowanFair.com.
WEDNESDAY
Burgess Baptist
Burgess Baptist Church will host the Streets of Gold Gospel Quartet for a singspiration at 1850 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pasta bake meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
FRIDAY
Cropsey exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Annual Meeting in Elizabeth City from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The museum will also open the exhibit, “120 Years of Mystery: Nell Cropsey,” from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Contact: Rebecca Stiles at 252-331-4021.
Peace on Pasquotank
Albemarle Hopeline will host its Peace on the Pasquotank event to raise awareness about domestic violence at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City. The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Contact: 252-621-7152.
MACU golf tourney
The Mid-Atlantic Christian University President’s Cup golf tourney will be held at Eagle Creek golf course, 109 Green View Road, Moyock. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., followed with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $75 per golfer or $300 per team. Register at advancement@macuniversity.edu or call 334-2008.
Hertford’s Jollification
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Jollification fundraiser and tour of historic homes Saturday, Oct. 2, from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25. For an additional $10, tour-goers can also attend a dinner at Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets available at the Newbold-White House on Saturday and again Sept. 25, the Hertford Chamber of Commerce and the Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop. The day of the tour, tickets will be sold at the United Methodist Church.
October corn maze
Journey Christian Church will host a corn maze at 1923 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, beginning Oct. 6. The corn maze will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Contact: Robert Bess at 252-335-4660 or 423-741-7156.
$100K Challenge
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation is starting a campaign to raise $100,000 to build a baseball grandstand at the Jim “Catfish” Hunter baseball field at Perquimans County High School. The foundation is seeking funding at five levels. Make donations to PCSF, Inc., P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944. Contact: Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.
Empty Bowls preview
Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its Empty Bowls of the Albemarle event at Museum of the Albemarle starting with a preview party Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by its Empty Bowls luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The preview party will feature food, live entertainment and a silent auction. The luncheon will include soup, bread and dessert. All tickets for either day include the buyer’s choice of a handmade bowl made by a local artist. For tickets, visit www.afoodbank.org.
Brunswick stew cook-off
The inaugural Currituck Farm Festival Brunswick Stew Cook-off will be held during the Currituck Farm Festival at the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Entry is free but limited to eight entries. Contact: 252-232-2261 or email adam_formella@ncsu.edu.
COA lab techs
College of The Albemarle is currently accepting applications for its medical laboratory technology program for the spring semester. The 17-month program prepares graduates to perform clinical lab procedures. Applications are due Friday, Oct. 15. Contact: Susan Daveiro at 252-335-0821 ext. 2452 or susan_daveiro69@albemarle.edu.
Cropsey exhibit opens
An exhibit entitled, “Nell Cropsey: 120 Years of Mystery,” will open in the Museum of the Albemarle lobby and remain on display through Nov. 22.
Currituck Farm Festival
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the Currituck Farm Festival at 120 Community Way, Barco, Saturday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will begin with recognition of Currituck’s “Century Farms” and Currituck farmers with an appreciation lunch. There also will be an “Agriculture Through the Years” display, a 4-H Chicken Show, skillet throwing contest, and Brunswick stew cook-off. Register for the event at https://currituckfarmfest21.eventbrite.com.
History for Lunch
Author William E. Dunstan will give a lecture entitled, “The Woeful Story of Neil Cropsey & Jim Wilcox,” during a History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at noon.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.