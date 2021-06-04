TODAY
First Friday ArtWalk
First Friday ArtWalk will be held in downtown Elizabeth City beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing until 7 p.m. ArtWalk features downtown businesses hosting local artists and their work.
Content Commanders
Content Commanders Lab & Learning Studio will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 110 McMorrine Street in the Virginia Dare Hotel at 3 p.m. and its grand opening at 4 p.m.
Camden graduation
Camden County High School will hold its graduation ceremony on the football field at 7 p.m.
Pasquotank graduation
Pasquotank County High School will hold its graduation ceremony on the football field at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Ruritan fundraiser
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast at the club building at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for youth younger than 10. More seating will be available. Takeout plates available.
NHS graduation
Northeastern High School will hold its graduation ceremony in the athletic complex at 9 a.m.
Waterfront market
Elizabeth City’s Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market features produce, meat and other vendors.
Church clothes closet
New Hope United Methodist Church at 2098 New Hope Road will host a clothes closet offering free clothes for men, women, children, and infants from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations of summer clothes in good condition will be accepted. Contact: 333-7774 or 264-3810.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Evangelical Methodist Church in Elizabeth City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Take-and-Make
Museum of the Albemarle will offer Father’s Day Take-and-Make packets for youngsters to make a Father’s Day craft. All materials can be picked up Monday through Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: Charlotte Patterson at 252-335-1453.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Film festival
The Mariners’ Wharf Film Festival will host a screening of the 1995 film “Men in Black” at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City starting at 8:30 p.m. or dusk, whichever is first.
WEDNESDAY
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting on Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a spaghetti and meatballs meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Jarvisburg Church of Christ, Jarvisburg, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Albemarle Plantation Community Center in Hertford from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at First Christian Church of Elizabeth City (sponsored by Sentara Albemarle Medical Center) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
UPCOMING
Elder Abuse Walk
The Camden Center for Active Adults will host its first Elder Abuse Awareness Walk and Lunch at Camden Park, 125 Noblitt Drive, Tuesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature a free lunch, free raffles, and a variety of speakers. Pre-Registration is required by May 28. Register at the center.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a pork chop meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
History for Lunch
Elizabeth City State University visual and performing arts professor Douglas Jackson will give a talk on the topic, “From Bandstand to the Beatles — 1960s Pop Music Culture,” during Museum of the Albemarle’s monthly History for Lunch program Wednesday, June 16, at noon. The event will be held both in-person and via Zoom. To attend in-person, contact the museum by June 11 by calling 252-331-4054. Register for the Zoom session in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and family members will be held at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs St., Hertford, Monday, June 14, at 1 p.m. Contact: Marjorie Rayburn at 252-333-7774 or 252-426-7167, or Lynne Raisor at 404-7090.
Reliving the ‘60s
Museum of the Albemarle will host a “Reliving the 1960s: A Blast from the Past” event Saturday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will able to experience the sights and sounds from the ‘60s by visiting a simulation setting of a typical teen’s room and family room. Attendees encouraged to enhance the experience by wearing 60s-style clothing. The setup will be available during regular business hours until Friday, June 25. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Patriotic Take-and-Make
Museum of the Albemarle will offer patriotic Take-and-Make packets about the Fourth of July for pickup beginning Saturday, June 19, and continuing through Thursday July 1. The packets will include facts about why the Fourth of July is celebrated. Packets may be picked up during regular business hours Monday through Friday and every third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Email: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken wing meal (hot or barbecue) at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a baby back ribs meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, June 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
July 4th celebration
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host its annual Fourth of July celebration at the Joseph Hewes monument on the Chowan County Courthouse green July 4 at 9:30 a.m. Annette Wright will give the biographical sketch of Hewes and Hackney High will read the Declaration of Independence.
Down on the Farm
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Summer Fun Day: “Down on the Farm” program Saturday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Event will include information about farm life and country living through demonstrations and photos. Take-and-Make craft packets will be available for visitors beginning Thursday, July 1. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.