TODAY
CPOA Club
The Chief Petty Officers Club will hold Music Bingo and wings at 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
COA alumni
College of The Albemarle alumni will meet at the Seven Sounds Brewing Co. at 112 N. Water St., Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Contact: 252-338-0821 or email kathryn_gregory68@albemarle.edu.
FRIDAY
Morning Rotary Club
Larry James, Elizabeth City’s interim police chief, will be the guest speaker for the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club’s meeting at Mid-Atlantic Christian University at 7:30 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in Elizabeth City from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Gingerbread house
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Gingerbread House workshop from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will design a ginger bread house decorated with Grinch-like candies. Contact: Lori Meads at 252-335-1453.
Camden tree lighting
Camden County will host its tree lighting ceremony on the lawn at the Historic Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. Event will include Christmas music and free pizza.
Christmas ArtWalk
Downtown Elizabeth City will host its First Friday Christmas ArtWalk from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Artists and their works will be featured at downtown businesses and other venues. Event also features live music.
Lighted Boat Parade
The Pasquotank River Yacht Club will host its Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River at 7 p.m. Attendees can watch the parade of boats decked out in Christmas lights from Mariners’ Wharf Park, Mariners’ Wharf, Waterfront Park or Mothboat Park.
Grand Illumination
The town of Hertford’s Grand Illumination will be held at 6 p.m. in front of the Perquimans County Courthouse. The event will feature illumination of the downtown Christmas lights, live entertainment and visits with Santa.
Currituck Tree Lighting
The Currituck Tree Lightening and Christmas Parade will be held at the Currituck Cooperative Extension building in Barco. The tree lighting is at 6 p.m. and the parade at 7 p.m.
Candlelight tour
Candlelight Christmas tours of Whalehead in Historic Corolla will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18. Admission is $20 and reservations are required by calling 252-453-9040.
SATURDAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Pasquotank Ruritan Club will host a pancake and sausage breakfast at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
Santa breakfast
The Chief Petty Officers Club will hold its annual Dear Santa Pancake Breakfast at 514 Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, at 6:30 a.m. for call-ins and 7 a.m. for walk-ins. Santa arrives at 9 a.m. Cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 6 and younger.
Christmas kickoff
A Christmas Kickoff Weekend will be held at the Perquimans Recreation Department at 310 Granby St., Hertford, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event will feature at 5K Rhythm Run, craft bazaar, kids activities and food trucks.
Breakfast with Santa
American Legion Post 40 will host its Breakfast with Santa at the post on West Queen Street from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homemade breakfast and professional photos with Santa will be available.
Designers Workshop
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Designers Workshop: Deck Those Halls from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will design a wreath or make a Christmas tree ornament. Cost is $30 for Friends of the Museum members, $35 for non-members. Contact: (252) 335-1453.
Christmas parade
The annual Hertford Christmas Parade will also be held in downtown Hertford at 2 p.m.
Kick-Off to Christmas
Edenton and Chowan County will host the annual Kick-Off to Christmas event at Colonial Park at 3 p.m. A Christmas tree-lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Santa meet-and-greet with kids at 6 p.m. The annual parade of boats and ships decorated in holiday lights on Edenton Bay will follow at 6:15 p.m.
Who-Seumville
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Chrismas at Who-Seumville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event will feature the Tiny Tot Christmas Train from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; screenings of the film “The Polar Express” at 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.; pony rides (for $3) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; carriage rides (for $5) from noon to 4 p.m.; and Santa visit from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
South Mills parade
The South Mills Fire Department’s annual Christmas Parade will be held at 11 a.m. The parade route starts on Main Street at the drawbridge and ends at Paradise Family Grocery.
Christmas parade
The Elizabeth City Christmas Parade will get underway at 5:30 p.m. The parade will line up on Westover Street, turn right onto Ehringhaus Street, proceed to Road Street and turn left, then right onto to Main Street. After passing downtown, the parade will turn right on Water Street and end after passing Waterfront Park.
SUNDAY
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its annual Christmas concert at Edenton United Methodist Church on Virginia Road at 4 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Wonders of Christmas
Shiloh Baptist Church will host a “Wonders of Christmas” drive-thru event at N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each station will have a different theme and goodies will be passed out to children. Canned goods will be collected for Food Bank of the Albemarle.
Shriners’ turkey shoot
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold a turkey shoot at the Shrine Club at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, starting at 1 p.m. Cost is $3 and $6. Prizes include turkeys, hams, shrimp and sausages. An additional turkey shoot will be held Dec. 12.
Monday
Pearl Harbor ceremony
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans Park in Elizabeth City at noon. The post will serve brunch after the ceremony at 1433 N. Road Street.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drives at Edenton Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a Christmas card program at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
PCHS Winter Concert
Pasquotank County High School Chorus will hold its free Winter Concert at First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. Donations accepted. Masks required.
WEDNESDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and at Corolla Fire and Rescue in Corolla from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold a general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Presents Under the Tree” program at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a meatloaf or liver and onions meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
UPCOMING/ONGOING
Christmas Lights Show
The Walker Family Christmas Lights Show will continue nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. Show organizers are accepting donations from visitors who drive by for the Camden County Charitable Foundation.
‘Best Christmas Pageant’
College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center will present performances of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at the PAC in Elizabeth City Thursday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m.; Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. For ticket information, contact 335-9050.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center Thursday, Dec. 9, from noon to 5 p.m.
Candlelight Tour
The Historic Edenton Commission’s Christmas Candlelight Tour of Edenton’s historic homes decorated for Christmas will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. Tours will depart the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center at 505 S. Broad Street between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. both days.
VFW chili cookoff
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a chili cookoff during the annual Army-Navy football game at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Dec. 11, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Christmas parade
The Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 10 a.m. Parade participants will rumble and march the one-mile length of Broad Street to the town’s waterfront. Anyone wishing to enter the parade should contact the Chamber of Commerce to register.
O Holy Night!
Three gospel choirs will perform holiday music at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theatre at 516 East Main St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18. Contact (252) 338-6455.
Albemarle Chorale
The Albemarle Chorale will perform its second Christmas concert at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City Sunday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Live nativity scene
The Whiteville Grove Baptist Church youth group will sponsor a drive-thru live nativity scene at 373 Perry’s Ridge Road, Belvidere, Sunday, Dec. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Donations are accepted.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City Monday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Library program
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Make a Wreath” program Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
‘Surviving the Holidays’
Evangelical Methodist Church will offer its “Surviving the Holidays” program at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, for those either in mourning or those caring for someone grieving on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. To register, call 252-264-2254, ext 200.
‘Decorating the Tree’
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Decorating the Tree” program Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a spaghetti and meatballs meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 15, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
‘Sing Down the Moon’
College of The Albemarle will host auditions for “Sing Down the Moon: An Appalachian Wonder Tale,” at the Performing Arts Center Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Twenty men and 20 women are needed for the cast. Bring a folk song to sing.
Colonial Christmas
The Perquimans Restoration Association will host a Colonial Christmas Open House event at the Newbold-White House Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. PAL volunteers make assorted food items, including desserts, to serve during the free event. Mulled cider, coffee and tea are also served. Past open houses have also featured carol singing and a Yule Log fire outdoors.
VFW Christmas dinner
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its Christmas dinner at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, starting with a social at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Bethel Baptist Church in Hertford Monday, Dec. 20, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Merry Christmas” program Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host an “It’s Christmas Time” program Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a soup and subs or salad meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 22, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a mobile unit blood drive at Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Elizabeth City Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Winter Fun” program Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. for children ages 3-5 accompanied by an adult.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars 6060 will host a ham and beans and cornbread meal at 1433 N Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Dec. 29, starting at 11 a.m. Local delivery available. Call 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pasquotank Library
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Let’s Make a Snowman” program Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. for children ages 1-2 accompanied by an adult.
The Divas!
Arts of the Albemarle will host “The Divas!,” a performance by several local singers performing rock, jazz and show tunes, at 516 East Main St., Elizabeth City, Friday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Contact: (252) 338-6455
New Year’s Eve party
Arts of the Albemarle will host a New Year’s Eve Party starting Friday, Dec. 31, at 9 p.m. Event will include dance music, champagne and hors d’oeuvres. Cost is $35. Contact: (252) 338-6455.
VFW New Year’s Eve
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host its potluck New Year’s Eve party at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
History for Lunch
Dr. Glen Bowman, a history professor at Elizabeth City State University, will give the second part of his presentation on desegregation of the schools in Pasquotank County during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program Wednesday, Jan. 5, at noon. His timeline for part two starts with the presidential election in 1964 and ends with the opening of Northeastern High School in 1969. The program will be available both in person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
Museum Tot Time
Museum of the Albemarle will host a Tot Time program on radio and how it was once the center for family entertainment Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. Program is for children ages 3-5 accompanied by a parent and will include a hands-on activity.
History for Lunch
Charles Knight, author and curator of military history at the N.C. Museum of History, will give a presentation on Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee entitled, “Arlington to Appomattox: Robert E. Lee’s Civil War, Day by Day, 1861-65,” Wednesday, Jan. 19, at noon. The program will be available both in-person and via Zoom. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.