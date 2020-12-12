CURRITUCK — Last Saturday was another big day for Vernon Smith.
The 3-year-old has already been through a couple of other big days. He’s been through two open heart surgeries and is scheduled to undergo a third on Monday.
So to honor the youngster’s courage, the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department held a drive-by parade for him on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Twenty-five fire trucks, rescue vehicles and patrol cars from Currituck, Camden and Pasquotank counties slowly paraded past Vernon’s house. Afterward, members of the Crawford VFD presented Vernon with some Christmas gifts. Among his gifts was a special department shirt designating him an honorary firefighter/member of the Crawford VFD.
The agencies helping support the event and bring a big smile to Vernon’s face included the Moyock Volunteer Fire Department, the Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department, the South Camden Volunteer Fire Department, Currituck County Fire-EMS, the Currituck County Sheriff’s Department, the Camden County Sheriff’s Department, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, Lantz’s Towing, and the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Judge named to Rural Center board
Angela Judge, assistant city manager for the city of Elizabeth City, has been named one of four new members of the North Carolina Rural Center Board of Directors.
The Rural Center’s mission is to develop, promote, and implement sound economic strategies to improve the quality of life of rural North Carolinians. The center serves the state’s 80 rural counties, with a special focus on individuals with low-to-moderate income and communities with limited resources.
Judge, who begins her term in January, is looking forward to helping rural communities on the board.
“Rural communities have for a long time been underrepresented across our country and across the state,” she said in last week’s memo to the mayor and city councilors. “However, I am grateful to expand my level of service to rural communities like Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County, especially working on the center’s missions of advocacy, research and leadership development.”
River City Community Development Corp. Executive Director Lenora Jarvis-Mackey has also served on the Rural Center board for several years, the city press release stated.
Ellis to specialize in federal, state law
Hornthal, Riley, Ellis and Maland have announced that Marshall H. Ellis has been designated as a board-certified specialist in federal and state criminal law by the N.C. State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. The law firm has offices in Elizabeth City and Nags Head.