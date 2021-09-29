TODAY
Chowan Regional Fair
The 75th Chowan Regional Fair continues through Saturday at the American Legion Fairgrounds on West Queen Street in Edenton. Contact: 482-4057. The fair’s website is www.ChowanFair.com.
WRVS ‘Save a Life’
Elizabeth City State University’s campus radio station WRVS plans to launch a monthly web series “Save a Life” featuring the latest information about COVID-19, testing and vaccines at 6 p.m. on its Facebook page and the ECSU Facebook page. This month’s episode will feature interviews Albemarle Regional Health Services public information officer Amy Underhill and ECSU professor of pharmaceutical science and Dr. Anthony Emekalam, chairman of the ECSU Department of Human Studies.
COA/ECSU performance
COA/ECSU drama students’ collaborative production of “Once on This Island” opens at 10 a.m. at the College of The Albemarle Performing Arts Center. Additional performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and again daily the following weekend of Oct. 8-10. Advance tickets are $18 for adults, $17 for senior citizens and active military and $8.50 for students and children. Buy tickets online at etix.com/ticket/e/1021829/once-on-this-island--college-of-the-albemarle-performing-arts-center. Contact PAC at 252-335-9050.
FRIDAY
Cropsey exhibit
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Annual Meeting in Elizabeth City from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The museum will also open the exhibit, “120 Years of Mystery: Nell Cropsey,” from 6 p.m. 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Contact: Rebecca Stiles at 252-331-4021.
Peace on Pasquotank
Albemarle Hopeline will host its Peace on the Pasquotank event to raise awareness about domestic violence at Mariners’ Wharf Park in Elizabeth City. The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Contact: 252-621-7152.
MACU golf tourney
The Mid-Atlantic Christian University President’s Cup golf tourney will be held at Eagle Creek golf course, 109 Green View Road, Moyock. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., followed with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost is $75 per golfer or $300 per team. Register at advancement@macuniversity.edu or call 334-2008.
Short Film Festival
Arts of the Albemarle will host screenings of the 10 short films entered in this year’s 24th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20. Contact: (252) 338-6455, ext. 225 or email ledwards@artsaoa.com.
First Friday ArtWalk
First Friday ArtWalk will be held in Elizabeth City’s downtown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Ruritan breakfast
The Nixonton Ruritan Club will host a pancakes and sausage breakfast at the clubhouse at Halls Creek from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids younger than 10.
Hertford’s Jollification
The Perquimans County Restoration Association will host its Jollification fundraiser and tour of historic homes from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25. For an additional $10, tour-goers can also attend a dinner at Newbold-White House at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the United Methodist Church.
Currituck Farm Festival
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host the Currituck Farm Festival at 120 Community Way, Barco, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature an “Agriculture Through the Years” display, a 4-H Chicken Show, skillet throwing contest, and Brunswick stew cook-off. Register for the event at https://currituckfarmfest21.eventbrite.com.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Shawboro Ruritan Club in Shawboro from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Weeksville Lions Club from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and another at Edenton Baptist Church on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a Swedish meatballs meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Fleet Reserve
Fleet Reserve Association Branch 293 will meet at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060, 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at 7 p.m. Contact: https://www.facebook.com/FRAOctober-Branch-293-1931865113800448/
October corn maze
Journey Christian Church will host a corn maze at 1923 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, beginning Wednesday. The corn maze will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Contact: Robert Bess at 252-335-4660 or 423-741-7156.
History for Lunch
Author William E. Dunstan will give a lecture entitled, “The Woeful Story of Neil Cropsey & Jim Wilcox,” during a History for Lunch program at Museum of the Albemarle on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at noon.
Empty Bowls preview
Food Bank of the Albemarle will host its Empty Bowls of the Albemarle event at Museum of the Albemarle starting with a preview party Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by its Empty Bowls luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The preview party will feature food, live entertainment and a silent auction. The luncheon will include soup, bread and dessert. All tickets for either day include the buyer’s choice of a handmade bowl made by a local artist. For tickets, visit www.afoodbank.org.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a corned beef and cabbage meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host blood drives at New Life Assembly of God Monday, Oct. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; John A. Holmes High School Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock, Thursday, Oct. 21, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Jarvisburg Church of Christ, Jarvisburg, Thursday, Oct. 21, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; J.P. Knapp Early College, Oct. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Albemarle Area Association of Realtors, Elizabeth City, Oct. 25, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and South Mills Ruritan Club, South Mills, Oct. 27, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf or liver and onions meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1433 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $10. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Kids’ Flix
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks & Recreation Department will host a screening of the film “Monster University” on Friday, Oct. 29. at 8:15 p.m. or at dusk, whichever comes first.
$100K Challenge
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation is starting a campaign to raise $100,000 to build a baseball grandstand at the Jim “Catfish” Hunter baseball field at Perquimans County High School. The foundation is seeking funding at five levels. Make donations to PCSF, Inc., P.O. Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944. Contact: Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org.
Utility assistance
The Salvation Army of the Albemarle region is accepting applications for utility assistance. Call 252-338-4129, Lola at extension 1 or Christina at extension 3, to set up an appointment.
NSDAR membership
The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization that honors the legacy of its patriot ancestors, is seeking new members. If you you a Revolutionary War member in your family free contact membership Chairman Beth Taylor at 252-482-3592.
New exhibit at museum
Museum of the Albemarle has opened its latest small exhibit, “Wheelwrights, Wagon Wranglers, and Wielders.” The exhibit will explore the blacksmithing trade in the Albemarle region and feature a wide assortment of both tools and hand-forged implements and hardware.
Crisis programs
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has begun receiving applications from eligible households for the Crisis Intervention Program and the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Residents can submit an application online at https://epass.nc.gov or they can visit their county’s department of social services.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.