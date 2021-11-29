The Currituck County Board of Education will hold a special closed session in the school administrative offices on Wednesday at 9 a.m. Other than opening and closing the meeting, no action in open session is expected.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom on Monday at 8:30 a.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the auditorium at Camden Middle School Monday. A closed session is at 9 a.m., followed by an open session at 9:30 a.m.