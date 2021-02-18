The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office in Hertford and via Zoom today at 6 p.m. For access, email Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet at the Historic Currituck Courthouse today at 5:30 p.m. Watch the meeting on Mediacom Channel 18 or at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at Pasquotank Elementary School at 1407 Peartree Road Monday at 7 p.m. Access the meeting via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. Comments for the meeting may be submitted to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. on Feb. 22. A closed session will precede the meeting at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton, MD ARHS Boardroom at 711 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Tuesday at 7 p.m. Attendance may be in person or by Zoom. For access, call (252) 338-4405.
The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet in the Community Room in the Public Safety Building Tuesday at 6 p.m.