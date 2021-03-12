Pasquotank commissioners’ Special Projects Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The board’s Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session Monday at 5 p.m. The board will hold committee meetings via livestream at 6 p.m. Access the committee meetings at 6 p.m. at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Pasquotank County will host a virtual meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. on a potential new park in the Newland area. Preregistration is required. Email jhawley@cityofec.com to request a meeting invitation.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at J.P. Knapp Early College Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. A work session will follow at 4:30 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be held at the Historic Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. View the meeting at Mediacom Channel 18 or at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a budget work session in the media center at Camden High School, Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. Contact: Ashley Stallings at astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a closed session Monday, March 22, at 5 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. View the meeting via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us. The deadline for submitting public comments for the regular meeting is 2 p.m. Monday, March 22.