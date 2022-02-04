The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at the Pasquotank DSS office Monday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Utilities Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 3 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet at the new library construction site Monday at 5 p.m. The board will then hold a closed session in the Historic Courtroom at 5:30 p.m. to discuss economic development. The board’s regular meeting follows at 7 p.m. The board will convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet in closed session at the JP Knapp Early College Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. A work session will be held at 4 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at the Historic Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Access the meeting at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session will begin at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet via Zoom and in person at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. For Zoom access, email astallings@accog.org.