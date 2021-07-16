The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet at the administrative offices Monday after concluding a recessed closed meeting at 4 p.m. The board may take action following the closed session. Livestream the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the board meeting room in the Historic Courthouse Monday at 4 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross Auditorium on Tuesday at noon. The new Board of Elections for 2021-22 will be sworn in.
The Currituck boards of commissioners and education will hold a joint meeting in the Cooperative Extension Center at 120 Community Way, Barco, Wednesday at 6 p.m. The boards will eat a meal together at the Currituck Senior Center at 5 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education will hold a closed session at the central office Wednesday at 6 p.m. An open session will follow the closed session.