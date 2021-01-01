The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session to negotiate terms of purchasing property owned by Susan Coleman Kay on Tulls Creek Road, Monday at 5 p.m. in the boardroom at the Historic Courthouse. The board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. The board will also meet as the county Tourism Development Authority and as the Ocean Sands Water and Sewer District Board.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the courthouse’s Historic Courtroom on Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. To access the meeting, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Pasquotank Commissioners will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council will meet in Council Chambers at City Hall Monday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.
The Camden Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Camden County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School for a closed session on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
The open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Citizens may access the meeting at ccsnc.org.