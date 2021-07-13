The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates’ meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the board meeting room in the Historic Courthouse Monday at 4 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross Auditorium on Tuesday at noon. The new Board of Elections for 2021-22 will be sworn in.
The Currituck boards of commissioners and education will hold a joint meeting Wednesday. For more details, contact: leeann.walton@currituckcountync.gov.