The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the board meeting room in the Historic Courthouse Monday at 4 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross Auditorium on Tuesday at noon. The new Board of Elections for 2021-22 will be sworn in.
The Currituck boards of commissioners and education will hold a joint meeting Wednesday. For more details, contact: leeann.walton@currituckcountync.gov.
The Camden County Board of Education will hold a closed session at the central office Wednesday at 6 p.m. An open session will follow the closed session.