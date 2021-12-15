The Currituck Board of Education will hold a work session at the J.P. Knapp Early College Thursday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting follows at the Historic Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be available online at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp/.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a virtual meeting with Development Associates representatives on the county's manager search in the Historic Courthouse conference room Friday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a work session on the Moyock wastewater treatment plant in the Historic Courthouse conference room Monday at 5 p.m.