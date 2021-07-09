CURRITUCK — Currituck County Emergency Management recently launched SafeCorolla.com, a one-stop site for local beach conditions and safety information.
County officials said SafeCorolla.com will provide county residents and vacationers with important real-time data to help them plan their beach visit. Currituck includes 24 miles of oceanfront beaches.
The webpage provides information on current weather forecasts, beach conditions, rip currents, locations for public beach access, locations of lifeguard stands, beach regulations, and more.
According to the county, SafeCorolla.com is a mobile and tablet friendly site. Users can easily navigate different sections by clicking on the individual headers near the top of the page.
As part of the SafeCorolla program, residents and guests may also receive notifications directly to their phone by texting SafeCorolla to 888-777. For more information, contact Currituck Emergency Management at 252-232-2115.