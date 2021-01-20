The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. For access info, email astallings@accog.org.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session on the J.P. Knapp Early College campus Thursday at 2:30 p.m. A work session will follow at 4 p.m. The regular meeting will follow at the Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Watch the live meeting on Mediacom Channel 18 on the mainland and at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s open session will begin at 7 p.m. and be available via livestream. Submit comments for the open session at superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. on Monday.