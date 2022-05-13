The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold committee meetings in the media center at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session in Courtroom C of the Courthouse Monday at 2:30 p.m. The finance committee will meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the board meeting at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Currituck Courthouse Monday at 6 p.m. Prior to the meeting, commissioners will convene as the Board of Equalization and Review at 5 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet at the Albemarle Commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at the JP Knapp Professional Learning Center Thursday at 3:30 p.m. A work session follows at 4:30 p.m., followed by the board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Livestream the meeting at currituckcountync.com.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom Thursday at 6 p.m. For Zoom information, email astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday at 9 a.m. Submit comments for the meeting by Wednesday at 4 p.m. to info@visitelizabethcity.com.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold its regular meeting in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m. The meeting can also be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/. Email comments to be read at the meeting to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. The meeting can be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us/.
The Pettigrew Regional Library Board will meet at the Washington County Library in Plymouth on Monday May 23, at 2 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board’s PY2022 Local Area Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Title I Plan is available for public comment. The plan can be viewed at https://nwdbworks.com/ under “Quick Links.” Comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. on May 28. Email comments to dwhitmer@accog.org or mail them to Dave Whitmer, NWDB Director, at 101 ARPDC St., Hertford, NC 27944.