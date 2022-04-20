The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom today at 6 p.m. To access the meeting, email astallings@accog.org.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Consortium will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford and via Zoom today at 5 p.m. To attend or access the meeting, contact 252-404-7093.
The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board of Directors will meet on Monday at 5 p.m. in the boardroom at the Historic Courthouse.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session to discuss personnel Monday at 9:30 a.m. at the Camden Public Library.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Tuesday at 6 p.m. To submit a comment before the meeting, email it to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Public Health will meet in the S. Michael Sutton ARHS boardroom at the ARHS building in Elizabeth City, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will hold a special meeting on the portico at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. where it will "elect and introduce" the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools' new superintendent. A public meet-and-greet event will follow.