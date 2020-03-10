Today is Tuesday, March 10, the 70th day of 2020. There are 296 days left in the year. On 10 and 25 years ago, The Daily Advance reported:
In 2010, Charles Newcomb, of Currituck County, was sentenced to nearly four years in prison following his no-contest plea in a murder case.
In 1995, the Hugh Cale Opportunities Industrial Center was slated to receive $40,000 in federal Job Training Partnership Act funding following settlement of a dispute.
Today’s Highlight in History:
In 1985, Konstantin U. Chernenko, who was the Soviet Union’s leader for 13 months, died at age 73; he was succeeded by Mikhail Gorbachev.
In 1496, Christopher Columbus concluded his second visit to the Western Hemisphere as he left Hispaniola for Spain.