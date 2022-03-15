TODAY
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following classes this week: Facebook today, computer help in Thursday and Word 1 on Friday. All classes are at 4 p.m.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Don’t Forget Your Green’ program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult. Both programs at 10 a.m.
History for Lunch
Kathy Rawls, director of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and a Bertie County native, will be the speaker for Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program at noon. Register for the event through the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Kindergarten signups
The Camden County Schools will host assessments for children registering for kindergarten for the 2022-23 year. Appointments are either Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., April 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 12 from noon to 2 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 331-4838, ext. 200.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday Jazz
Two-time Grammy nominated Jazz trumpeter and composer Al Strong of Raleigh will perform a free concert for the Third Thursday Jazz Series at Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theater from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at The Albemarle School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Camden GOP
The Camden County Republican Party will host its annual convention in the downstairs courtroom of the Camden Courthouse at 10 a.m. Contact: Jim McDaries at 1-757-477-1630.
SUNDAY
Turkey shoots
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will host two turkey shoots at 172 Chantilly Road, Camden, starting at 1 p.m. Prizes $3 to $7 for turkey, ham and surprises. Contact: 262-5461.
MONDAY
Computer classes
The Pasquotank County Library will host the following classes this week: Excel, Monday; computer help, Tuesday; Word 1, Wednesday, March 23; PowerPoint, Thursday, March 24; and Word 2, Friday, March 25. All classes are at 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Rocky Hock Baptist Church in Chowan County, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Freedom Baptist Church in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a “Don’t Press the Button” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program for kids ages 1-2 with an adult will be held on Wednesday, March 23. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Music in Brewery
Ghost Harbor Brewing Company at 602 E. Colonial Avenue hosts local and regional musical acts each Friday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Upcoming performances include Doc Perkins on March 25; Lucas Allen Ireland no April 1; the Cuz'n Kirk Experience on April 8; Tim Roy & Woody Wood on April 22; Doc Perkins on April 29.
Hooray for Hollywood
Arts of the Albemarle will host its "Hooray for Hollywood Gala" Saturday, March 26, at 6 p.m. The event, which encourages the glamour of old Hollywood, will include a gourmet dinner, complimentary wine and beer, dancing to the Top Hats Orchestra, and two auctions. There is an admission cost.
Little Dickie's Misfits
Little Dickie's Misfits will perform at the Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford at 7 p.m.
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host the following computer classes this week: Excel 2 on Monday, March 28; Facebook on Tuesday, March 29; PowerPoint on Wednesday, March 30; and email on Thursday, March 31.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Pasquotank Ruritan Club Monday, March 28, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library kids programs
The Pasquotank Library will host an “Up, Up & Away” program for kids ages 3-5 with an adult, Tuesday, March 29. A “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See” program will be held Wednesday, March 30. Both programs are at 10 a.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock Thursday, March 31, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Paddle for Border
Signups are underway for the Paddle for the Border event that will be held on the Dismal Swamp Canal in Camden County Saturday, May 7. The 7.5-mile paddle will begin at Dismal Swamp State Park and end at the Ballahack Road boat ramp in Chesapeake, Virginia. Registration is $45, which includes a T-shirt or hat, breakfast and lunch. The event is limited to 375 paddlers. Contact: 252-771-8333 or 252-771-6593.