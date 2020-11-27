SATURDAY
Small Biz Saturday
Downtown businesses will celebrate Small Business Saturday in Elizabeth City with various specials and deals. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. will also have an information booth set up offering free hot chocolate and cookies, downtown maps and giveaways.
SUNDAY
Luminary, bell tolling
Trinity United Methodist Church of South Mills will host a Luminary and Tolling of the Bells service at 4:30 p.m. The outdoor event in front of the church will be open to the public.
Shriners turkey shoots
The Elizabeth City Shrine Club will hold turkey shoots at 176 Chantilly Road in Camden Sundays on Nov. 29, and Dec. 6 and 13. All shoots will be at 1 p.m. Cost for turkey shoot is $3, $4 for the sausage shoot and $5 for the ham shoot. No shotguns with barrel over 36 inches allowed and loaner shotguns will be available. Contact: Syd Hill at 548-8552.
TUESDAY
Olam virtual hiring
Olam Nuts will host a virtual hiring event through the NCWorks Center from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Multiple positions are available. Preregistration required. Contact: Edith Evans at 252-621-6356 or at edithevans@nccommerce.com.
THURSDAY
Resume workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual Resume Writing Round-Up workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To register, email ncworks.3300@nccommerce.com or call the NCWorks Career Center at 252-621-6350.
NOLA grand opening
NOLA (New & Once Loved Apparel) will host a grand-opening and ribbon cutting celebration at the Pink Ribbon Resource Center Inc. at 113 Baxter Lane, Suite 9 Moyock, at 3:30 p.m.
UPCOMING
Currituck tree lighting
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a tree-lighting ceremony at 120 Community Way, Barco, Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. All spectators must remain in their vehicles for the event.
MOA tree lighting
Museum of the Albemarle will host a tree lighting ceremony on the museum green on Friday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. in honor of those who have served during the COVID-19 pandemic. To honor a specific individual, submit their name by calling 252-335-1453. Names submitted by Dec. 3rd will be read at the ceremony. Contact: charlotte.patterson@ncdcr.gov.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in Elizabeth City Friday, Dec. 4, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lighted Boat Parade
The Pasquotank River Yacht Club’s annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River will be held Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.
Who-Seumville
Museum of the Albemarle will host Christmas at Who-Seumville on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include on-the-hour readings of the Dr. Seuss book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” on the museum’s second floor landing. There will also be a Who-ville Village with cut-out characters from the book. Take-and-make activity packets and a keepsake bell will be available in lieu of hands-on activities.
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Camden United Methodist Church in Camden Sunday, Dec. 6, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Interviewing workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual Ace Your Interview workshop Tuesday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To register, email ncworks.3300@nccommerce.com or call the NCWorks Career Center at 252-621-6350.
ECSU pinning event
Elizabeth City State University will host a virtual pinning ceremony via Zoom for winter commencement graduates Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. Kevin Marshall, a practicing attorney and member of the National Trial Lawyers Association’s “Top 40 Under 40” in Georgia and 2009 ECSU graduate and former student body president, will be the keynote speaker.
Church fundraiser
Holy Trinity Community Church will host a drive-thru chicken and ham dinner sale on Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. Cost $8. Contact: (252) 679-7303.
Edenton parade
The Edenton-Chowan Chamber of the Commerce will host a “drive-by” Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. Parade entries will be lined up along the SAGA property between the Duck Thru and the Morris Circle neighborhood, which is accessible by Virginia Road. Motorists will then drive by the entries.
Candlelight Tour
The Edenton Historical Commission will host its 39th annual Christmas Candlelight Tour Dec. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tour will feature a tour of the historic 1790 Littlejohn-Byrum home; “The Magic of Colonial Christmas” at The Cupola House; “Arts Within the Lights” at the Chowan Arts Council; and apple pressing at the Historic Edenton State Historic Site’s James Iredell House and Grounds. A virtual tour will also be available. Tickets are available at www.ehcnc.org/christmas or by calling 252-482-7800.
Networking workshop
The NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City will host a virtual Networking That Works workshop Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To register, email ncworks.3300@nccommerce.com or call the NCWorks Career Center at 252-621-6350.
Santa visits VFDs
Santa Claus will be making a number of visits in Currituck County starting Dec. 18. For more information, contact the volunteer fire departments in the county.
Best lights display
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension is asking county residents to vote for their favorite Christmas display in the county. To see a map of the displays, visit https://currituckholidaylightshow.eventbrite.com. Votes for the best display can be cast on Extension’s online events page.
ONGOING
Walker Christmas lights
The Walker Family Christmas Light Show will be held at 178 Nosay Road, South Mills, nightly from Thursday through Dec. 31. The show will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Show organizers are accepting donations to the Camden Children’s Fund.
No Shave November
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is conducting its third annual “No Shave November” charity event. Participating deputies will donate a minimum of $30 to help an area cancer victim. They also are soliciting donations through the “#JordynStrong No Shave” GoFundMe.com site. This year’s beneficiary is Jordyn Lee, 15, of Camden, who is battling stage 4 cancer. To find out more about her fight, visit “Jordyn Strong” on Facebook and request to join her group.
Chowan board vacancies
Chowan County residents who are interested in being appointed to fill upcoming vacancies on various boards and committees are encouraged to fill out an application. Applications are available at the Chowan County Managers Office or online. Contact: 482-8431, ext. 1 or email susanne.stallings@chowan.nc.gov.
Guardian ad Litem
The Guardian ad Litem program will host virtual training for volunteers starting in January. Guardian ad Litem volunteers serve as court advocates for children who have been abused or neglected. Contact: 252-331-4755 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Flu vaccines
Albemarle Regional Health Services is offering flu shots at all of its regional offices by appointment only. Flu vaccines are available to children ages 6 months to 18 eligible for Vaccine for Children program and other health department clients. Purchased flu vaccine, including the high-dose flu vaccine for adults 65 and older, are available. Flu shots are $40, $75 for the high-dose flu shot.
Vegetable box
The Camden Center for Active Adults is currently asking seniors who need a fall shelf stable/vegetable box to call the center at 335-2569.
Food bank volunteers
Food Bank of the Albemarle is seeking volunteers Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evenings by appointment. Masks are required. Contact www.afoodbank.org/volunteer or email Brian Gray at brgray@afoodbank.org.
Free vessel checks
Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-02 is providing free safety inspections for all manner of vessels, call or text Flotilla Commander Jeffery Russell at 252-340-3272.
